Rose Lavelle is the only U.S. international on the 30-player shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or Féminin, and she told ESPN she feels fortunate to have played alongside so much domestic talent. Lavelle earned her place on the list after a strong year with the U.S. women’s national team and Gotham FC, including the winning goal in the 2025 NWSL Championship, though ESPN described her as a long shot to win.

ESPN reports the global balance of power has shifted from the United States to Europe, with Spain’s 2023 World Cup title identified as a turning point. The outlet also noted that the Ballon d’Or’s alignment with the European calendar, which divides the NWSL season, complicates recognition for players based in the United States.

Retired U.S. international Crystal Dunn told reporters earlier this month that the award “does skew a little bit more towards European players” and added that the Ballon d’Or is “not inclusive of every player.” ESPN relayed Dunn’s comments as part of broader discussion about how voting reflects regional concentrations of talent.

Spain is described by ESPN as the undisputed No. 1 team and reaffirmed that standing with a recent win and draw in a two-game series against the second-ranked U.S. women’s national team. Spanish players have won each of the last five Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best awards, with Alexia Putellas taking the prize twice followed by Aitana Bonmatí’s three-peat, according to ESPN.

American winners have become rarer. Megan Rapinoe was the last U.S. player to win either the Ballon d’Or or FIFA Best award in 2019, and Alex Morgan’s second-place finish in the 2022 FIFA award is the only top-three appearance by a U.S. international since, ESPN reported. Previous U.S. winners include Carli Lloyd (2015, 2016), Mia Hamm (twice), Abby Wambach and Michelle Akers, who was jointly named FIFA’s Player of the Century in 2000.

ESPN concluded that individual award trends mirror team-level shifts: Europe—particularly top countries such as Spain, England, France and Germany—now exerts a strong influence on voting. After the U.S. won a fifth Olympic gold medal, American forwards Sophia Wilson, Lindsey Heaps, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman finished fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth, respectively, in 2024 Ballon d’Or voting, ESPN reported.