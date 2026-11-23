EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence acknowledged responsibility for a rough offensive showing in Sunday’s 23-18 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, saying he did not play well and must do more to help the team win. The game featured two interceptions on poorly thrown passes, two dropped shotgun snaps, three sacks and just one touchdown drive by the Jacksonville offense.

Lawrence finished with 301 passing yards, with 195 coming in the second half, and completed 25 of 47 attempts. He misread a fourth-and-1 at the Giants’ 11-yard line and came up short on the conversion, and a miscommunication with receiver Jakobi Meyers resulted in an interception that led to a New York field goal. It was his first multi-interception game since Week 12 of last season.

The loss was Jacksonville’s third in its past 18 regular-season games, but the club remains 7-3 and atop the AFC South. With upcoming matchups against the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans over the next month, the offense cannot afford a repeat of Sunday’s struggles, according to observations made after the game.

Head coach Liam Coen faulted the offense for failing to play complementary football and for red-zone inefficiency. “We turned it over, they scored points. We get turnovers, we didn’t score points,” Coen said, adding that holding an opponent to 23 points should be enough to win some games. He also took responsibility for play-calling in the red zone, saying the team probably should have run more once inside the 20.

Jacksonville reached the red zone six times but produced only one touchdown, settling for four field goals and an unsuccessful challenge on an incompletion to Parker Washington that had been ruled incomplete in the back of the end zone. The club’s red-zone touchdown rate, which had been 64.3% (12th in the NFL) before Sunday, fell to 55.9% (18th) after the game.