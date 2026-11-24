Lazio sit at the top of Serie A with 32 points from 12 games as November closes, a position the club has not occupied in more than 25 years, according to the report. The status is striking given the club’s recent history and the absence of sustained home support.

The team that won the title in 1999-2000 was an expensively assembled side featuring the likes of Siniša Mihajlović, Alessandro Nesta, Juan Sebastián Verón, Diego Simeone, Pavel Nedvěd, Marcelo Salas, Alen Bokšić and Simone Inzaghi, coached by Sven-Göran Eriksson, who a year later became England’s first foreign manager. By contrast, the 2026-27 squad is described as being put together on a shoestring amid accusations that owner Claudio Lotito has underinvested.

Gennaro Gattuso is in charge, having last managed Italy in April when the Azzurri lost a do-or-die playoff to Bosnia-Herzegovina and missed the World Cup, according to the report. This is Gattuso’s 11th job; none of his previous appointments lasted more than two seasons and his average tenure has been 41 weeks. The squad contains several unexpected standouts, including goalkeeper Christos Mandas in his first full season as a starter after 90 minutes of cup football last year, right back Romano Floriani, midfielder Davide Frattesi and playmaker Reda Belahyane. Centre back Oliver Provstgaard previously won the 2021 eSports Champions League.

The remarkable run has come despite a fan boycott that began in January. Lazio’s average attendance across their first five home games this season has been about 10,000 in Rome’s 70,000-seat Stadio Olimpico, and visiting supporters have at times outnumbered home fans—one Milan visit drew 21,000. By comparison, Lazio averaged roughly 44,000 per game in the two full seasons before the boycott, and season-ticket sales fell from 29,918 in 2025-26 to fewer than 3,000 this year.

The boycott grew from a long-running dispute between Lotito, who has owned the club since 2004, and the ultras; supporters of all stripes soon joined, demanding Lotito put the club up for sale while he refuses to do so. Fans have described staying away as “an act of love,” gathering outside the stadium to greet the team with flares and songs before watching matches communally, and filling away allocations. Players and Gattuso remain caught between the supporters and the club, according to the report.