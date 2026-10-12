LCS Day 2: Dodgers seek even in Milwaukee; Guardians-Rays open in Tampa

The final four teams standing in the 2026 MLB playoffs are all in action today. The two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers aim to rebound in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series after dropping Game 1, while the American League Championship Series opens tonight in St. Petersburg.

Los Angeles visits Milwaukee for a 5 p.m. ET first pitch, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto starting for the Dodgers against Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson. Milwaukee leads the series 1-0.

According to the announced lineups, the Dodgers will send out: 1. Mookie Betts (R) SS; 2. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B; 3. Teoscar Hernandez (R) LF; 4. Shohei Ohtani (L) DH; 5. Will Smith (R) C; 6. Max Muncy (L) 3B; 7. Andy Pages (R) CF; 8. Kyle Tucker (L) RF; 9. Tommy Edman (S) 2B. The Brewers will start: 1. Jackson Chourio (R) LF; 2. Brice Turang (L) 2B; 3. William Contreras (R) C; 4. Jake Bauers (L) 1B; 5. Christian Yelich (L) DH; 6. Garrett Mitchell (L) CF; 7. Cooper Pratt (R) SS; 8. Sal Frelick (L) RF; 9. David Hamilton (L) 3B.

The ALCS between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays begins at Tropicana Field with an 8 p.m. ET first pitch. Foster Griffin is listed to start for Cleveland and Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay. Lineups for the Guardians and Rays had not been announced and are listed as TBD.

Stay tuned for pregame lineups, in-game highlights and postgame analysis from Milwaukee and St. Petersburg as the NLCS and ALCS continue to unfold.