NBA front offices are using the first two months of the season to evaluate roster construction and the broader draft landscape as they monitor the league’s 2026 rookie class, according to ESPN. “You assess the situation they’re in and then you assess their play,” a Western Conference executive said, adding that not all rookie situations should be judged equally.

AJ Dybantsa (Washington) has averaged 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 41.6 percent, and Brian Windhorst noted that rookies frequently struggle with efficiency. An Eastern Conference scout told ESPN the No. 1 pick is “in a tough environment for a rookie,” and a West executive said Dybantsa’s size and style demand ball and space, which is difficult with Anthony Davis and Trae Young absorbing possessions. Dybantsa, who missed time with an ankle injury, scored a season-high 23 against Toronto as Washington snapped an eight-game losing streak and has averaged 17 points over his past three games, according to ESPN.

Darryn Peterson (Utah) is producing 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 40.4 percent. Windhorst highlighted a five-game stretch in which Peterson scored 20-plus points and knocked down 17 3-pointers, and noted Peterson left a game with a knee issue before returning to play every night. A West scout told ESPN Peterson has clear talent but has not yet been efficient and “will need some patience,” and a West executive pointed to lineup fit concerns, saying Peterson is a two-guard being asked to operate as a point guard alongside Keyonte George.

Cameron Boozer (Memphis) is averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists with a 41.7 field-goal percentage, and Tim MacMahon reported that several teams with analytics leaned toward him atop their boards. A West coach who rated Boozer the best prospect in the draft said the pick offered less upside but strong reliability. Boozer’s playmaking and rebounding have translated to heavy minutes for a Grizzlies team off to an 11-4 start, though some scouts note his 6-foot-8¼ measurement without shoes and limited explosiveness raise questions about his ability to finish against NBA bigs, according to ESPN.