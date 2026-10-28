LeBron, Durant among last active players from early 2000s draft classes

LeBron James, listed in the source as a Philadelphia 76ers forward, has set longevity and production marks across the NBA. He has played the most seasons in league history (24 and counting) and leads in regular-season points and games (43,489 points, 1,625 games) as well as playoff points and games (8,521 points, 302 games). His 22 NBA All-Star appearances are the most of any player. James, the No. 1 pick of the 2003 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, is the last active player from that class and is scheduled to face the Indiana Pacers Wednesday (7 p.m. ET on ESPN).

The pool of players remaining from the early 2000s drafts has thinned in recent years. Carmelo Anthony retired in May 2023. With Kyle Lowry retiring in the offseason, he had been the final active player from the 2006 draft. Chris Paul announced his retirement in February, leaving no active players from the 2005 class, and aside from James there are no active players remaining from the 2000–2004 classes.

The 2007 draft still has three notable veterans: Kevin Durant (No. 2), Al Horford (No. 3) and Mike Conley (No. 4). All active players from that class were top-five picks. Two of the three are champions and have made at least five All-Star appearances — Durant with 16 and Horford with five. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the 2025–26 season, earned All-Star honors and was named to the All-NBA second team, and played 78 games, his most since 2018–19. Jeff Green, the No. 5 pick in 2007, finished his 20th NBA season last year with the Houston Rockets and remains a free agent with no retirement announcement.

The 2008 class retains two big men: Brook Lopez (No. 10) and DeAndre Jordan (No. 35). The Los Angeles Clippers picked up Lopez’s option in June after he played 75 games and averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds last season. Jordan returned to the New Orleans Pelicans after being named the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year and appeared in 12 games last year. That class lost headliners Russell Westbrook (No. 4) and Nicolas Batum (No. 25) to retirement; Westbrook led the group in minutes, games, points and assists and is described as bound for the Hall of Fame, while Batum was noted as one of the NBA’s best role players. Kevin Love (No. 5) and Eric Gordon (No. 7) are free agents.

The 2009 draft still features James Harden (No. 3), Stephen Curry (No. 7), DeMar DeRozan (No. 9) and Jrue Holiday (No. 17). On Nov. 14 last season Harden and Curry each scored 40 points, the second time in NBA history that the day’s two highest-scoring players were at least 35 years old, according to ESPN Research. Just over a week later Harden scored 55 points to set the Los Angeles Clippers’ single-game scoring record; he also holds the Rockets’ single-game mark, making him the first player to hold that record for two teams simultaneously, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Career scoring totals listed in the source are Harden 29,386 points, DeRozan 26,757, Curry 26,599 and Holiday 17,329, and the group has a combined 30 All-Star appearances (Curry 12, Harden 11). From the 2010 draft, Paul George (No. 10) has lasted longest; Gordon Hayward played in 2023–24 before retiring, and John Wall retired in the 2025 offseason after not playing since January.