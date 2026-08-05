LeBron James nixes Jaylen Brown’s post-title skydiving proposal

Jaylen Brown told his Twitch stream that he sent a text to new Philadelphia 76ers teammates LeBron James, Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey proposing a bold celebration if the team wins a championship. “I told VJ, LeBron, Max[ey], and Embiid: ‘We win the championship, everybody’s going skydiving,'” Brown said on his stream.

One teammate moved quickly to decline. “Bron texted me back and said ‘Boy, hell naw,'” Brown quipped, saying the idea was shot down shortly after he floated it.

The exchange comes after a busy offseason in Philadelphia. In July, Brown was the centerpiece in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Sixers in exchange for Paul George and four future draft picks. Later that month, James signed a two-year, $8 million contract with a player option to join forces with Brown, Embiid, Maxey and Edgecombe in Philadelphia.

Both Brown and James bring championship experience to the roster. Brown won a title with the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals and earned Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP honors. James has four championships in his 23-season career: two with the Miami Heat (2012, 2013), one with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and one with the Los Angeles Lakers (2020). According to ESPN Research, if James and the Sixers win a title he would become the first player in NBA history to win championships with four different franchises.

Market expectations place the Sixers among the top contenders this season. According to DraftKings, Philadelphia’s championship odds are tied for third with the New York Knicks at +900, the highest mark in the Eastern Conference since James announced his move to Philadelphia in July. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are co-favorites at +270. A trip to the Eastern Conference finals would also end the Sixers’ 25-year drought of failing to reach the conference finals, the third-longest active drought in the league.