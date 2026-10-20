LeBron James’ notable performances at Madison Square Garden

According to the source text, LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers will visit Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for the season opener for both clubs, marking James’ debut with the Sixers. Across 34 career games at the arena, James has a 24-10 record and averages 28.1 points, 7.4 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game. His only playoff meeting with the Knicks came in the first round of the 2012 postseason, when the Miami Heat won the series 4-1; James averaged 27.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists in that series and scored fewer than 20 points just once.

On Feb. 1, 2026, James posted 22 points, six assists and five rebounds while shooting 60 percent, in a 112-100 loss as the Lakers surrendered a 12-point defeat after being up at halftime. That same day he was announced as an All-Star reserve for an NBA-record 22nd consecutive selection, and the possibility that the game could be his final at the Garden helped send ticket prices up, with even the cheapest seats fetching roughly $500, according to the source text.

One of his most explosive outings came Feb. 1, 2025, when James recorded 33 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds on 54 percent shooting in a 128-112 victory. He became the first visiting player with multiple 30-point triple-doubles at Madison Square Garden, including playoffs, and broke a tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by posting his 12th career 30-point game as a visitor at MSG. The night featured a thunderous two-handed dunk in the fourth quarter that drew a stunned reaction from comedian Chris Rock courtside and was later overshadowed by a blockbuster trade sending Luka Dončić to the Lakers.

On Jan. 31, 2023, James had 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 129-123 overtime win — his first game at the Garden since January 2020 and his first triple-double of that season. There was pregame buzz with James weeks away from breaking the career scoring record; after the game he said, “I just play the game the right way. I approach the game every night only trying to be a triple threat by scoring, rebounding, assisting, defending, and may the chips fall where they may.”

Earlier notable appearances include a Nov. 13, 2017, performance of 23 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds in a 104-101 Cavaliers win that featured an on-court confrontation with Enes Kanter Freedom and a postgame comment from Kanter Freedom. In his first game in New York as a member of the Heat on Dec. 17, 2010, James recorded a 32-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a 113-91 victory while receiving boos from fans upset he did not join the Knicks in the offseason.