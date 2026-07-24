LeBron James signs two-year, $8M deal with Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million contract, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday. The move reunites the four-time NBA champion with a franchise that now features former MVP Joel Embiid, former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and two-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey.

Philadelphia emerged as a clear destination for James after acquiring Brown in a trade on July 1. ESPN reported the 76ers were among several teams that inquired about James’ availability after he informed the Los Angeles Lakers he would not return, with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors also showing interest.

Embiid, Brown and Maxey were in contact with James during the free-agency process, with Maxey taking a leading role in recruitment, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on July 14. That outreach culminated in James’ decision to sign with Philadelphia 10 days later.

On X, James explained his rationale for joining the 76ers, stating he is not ready to stop playing and that he wants to win a championship. The signing prompted immediate reaction across the sports world, including a tweet from Brown that read: “#throwtheballup.”

Caitlin Clark was reported to have reacted live during a news conference after learning of the move. The addition of James gives the 76ers a veteran centerpiece alongside an established core that includes Embiid, Brown and Maxey.