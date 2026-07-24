LeBron James signs two-year deal with 76ers; ESPN grades move A+

According to ESPN, LeBron James announced he will not return to Cleveland or Miami and intends to “energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a reported two-year, $8 million veteran’s minimum deal that includes a second-year player option.

ESPN insider Zach Kram graded the acquisition A+. Using the DARKO projection system, Kram compared James’ per-possession impact with other star-level forwards and noted the contract’s value: most comparable players are projected to earn at least $40 million next season, while James’ veteran minimum — listed at $3.9 million — amounts to less than one-tenth of what many peers will receive, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s evaluation also cited recent statistical context for James. Last season he averaged 20.9 points per game, a 27% usage rate that was his lowest ever, and handled the ball for 3.8 minutes per game in the tracking era, a 37% drop from his previous low. He averaged 15.5 ball-handling picks per 100 possessions (a 40% decline), while remaining efficient with a 59% true shooting mark, 7.2 assists per game and 1,989 minutes — the third-most on the Lakers, according to ESPN.

ESPN noted how those numbers frame the likely role in Philadelphia: James settled into a secondary offensive role last season and was able to step back into a primary role when needed, helping the Lakers upset Houston in a playoff round while later running into limitations against Oklahoma City, which swept Los Angeles in the second round. The 76ers pair him with Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid, a collection ESPN called unlikely to leave James as the lone healthy star.

ESPN also observed that James, who became the first active NBA player to reach billionaire status in 2022, does not need the money, and that Philadelphia has transformed from a play-in team to a championship contender within a month, making the signing a notable offseason development.