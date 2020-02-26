LeBron’s MVP Case, Zion’s Historic Start, MLB Teams Drilling The Astros, Hockey Fight Night | GMS Podcast

The future face of the NBA Zion Williamson, faced off with the current face of the NBA LeBron James. We break down LeBron’s dominance, Zion’s fast start and how both players made a statement last night. LeBron James is closing in on Giannis Antetokounmpo for league MVP, while Zion Williamson is making his case for “Rookie Of The Year” honors. Plus, who gave LeBron James the red vines?

Alex Bregman became the seventh member of the Houston Astros to get drilled by a pitch this spring training. We break down how many times the Astros have been plunked this spring training and whether they were intentional or not. Plus, how Houston may have robbed Clayton Kershaw of his legacy!

Scary moment on the ice after a minor league hockey player was knocked out cold! Hershey Bears center Kale Kessy threw down with Charlotte Checkers defenseman Derek Sheppard in the 2nd period. We discuss whether hockey should put an end to in-game fighting. Plus, the get more sports fact of the day!

Listen

Subscribe!

Join your Get More Sports Podcast host Doug McKain every week as he breaks down the hottest stories in sports. From analysis to hot takes, the GMS Podcast covers top trending stories with a fresh, unbiased perspective. Stay on the lookout for guests and fun segments every week!

Please subscribe, rate, and leave a review!