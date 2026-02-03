Lens Condemns Racist Abuse Directed at Allan Saint-Maximin

French Ligue 1 club RC Lens has issued a strong statement condemning racist abuse directed at new signing Allan Saint-Maximin following the announcement of his arrival. The winger, who joined the club in the January transfer window, was the target of discriminatory remarks posted in the comment section of the club’s official signing video on social media.

In their official release, Lens expressed their unequivocal support for Saint-Maximin and denounced all forms of racism and discrimination. The club emphasized its commitment to creating an inclusive environment for players, staff, and supporters, and stated that such behavior has no place in football or society.

While Lens did not detail the specific content of the abusive comments, they acknowledged their presence and confirmed that steps were being taken to address the situation. The club has pledged to collaborate with relevant authorities to identify those responsible and ensure appropriate actions are taken. Additionally, Lens called on social media platforms to strengthen moderation tools and response mechanisms to prevent such incidents and protect individuals from targeted abuse.

This incident highlights a continuing issue in the world of football, where players frequently face abuse online. It has sparked further calls for stronger accountability and action from both football governing bodies and tech companies responsible for social media oversight. Lens’ swift response has been noted as an important stand against racism, particularly in the context of integrating new players into the team and maintaining a supportive environment.

Allan Saint-Maximin, who has previously played for clubs including Newcastle United, brings significant experience and talent to the Lens squad. The 26-year-old winger is known for his attacking prowess and creativity on the field. While he has not publicly responded to the abuse, the support from his new club underscores the broader effort within professional football to combat discrimination and promote inclusion.

Lens concludes their statement by affirming their values of respect, diversity, and solidarity, and reiterates their zero-tolerance policy for racism.