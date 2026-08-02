Lewandowski scores twice in home debut as Chicago defeats Charlotte 2-1

Robert Lewandowski scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, in his home debut for the Chicago Fire as the team defeated Charlotte FC 2-1 on Saturday, according to ESPN. The match was played at Soldier Field and marked the Fire’s first home game in more than two months.

Pep Biel put Charlotte ahead early with a shot from the right side of the box on an assist from Idan Toklomati, ESPN reported. Lewandowski equalized in the 20th minute with a long-range strike from outside the area that leveled the match.

The veteran Poland striker, who joined Chicago from Barcelona on a two-year deal, sealed the victory in the 68th minute with a low shot into the bottom-left corner, according to ESPN. Lewandowski had made his club debut last week, coming off the bench in a 3-1 road loss to New York City FC.

Charlotte pressed for an equalizer late and won a corner in stoppage time, but Chicago held on to preserve the one-goal margin, ESPN reported. Charlotte entered the match unbeaten in its previous two games but suffered its third straight loss against the Fire.

Chicago will face Necaxa in Leagues Cup play on Thursday, while Charlotte is scheduled to meet Pumas UNAM on Tuesday, according to ESPN. Jon Freemon served as the match referee at Soldier Field.