Lineups set for Rays-Guardians ALCS Game 4 in Cleveland

Only the American League Championship Series remains after the Milwaukee Brewers completed a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, according to ESPN. The winner of the ALCS will meet Milwaukee in the World Series.

The Cleveland Guardians hold a 2-1 lead in the ALCS after winning Game 3 at Progressive Field, according to ESPN. Game 4 is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern, with Nick Martinez starting for the Tampa Bay Rays and Shawn Armstrong taking the mound for the Guardians.

The Guardians will attempt to extend their advantage while the Rays seek to even the series, according to ESPN. Coverage will include lineups, in-game updates and postgame analysis from ALCS Game 4.

Lineups (all times Eastern) — Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians (8 p.m.). Tampa Bay Rays: 1. Yandy Diaz (R), DH; 2. Jonathan Aranda (L), 1B; 3. Chandler Simpson (L), LF; 4. Junior Caminero (R), 3B; 5. Liam Hicks (L), C; 6. Victor Mesa Jr. (L), RF; 7. Jonny DeLuca (R), CF; 8. Richie Palacios (L), 2B; 9. Taylor Walls (S), SS.

Cleveland Guardians: 1. Steven Kwan (L), LF; 2. Jose Ramirez (S), 3B; 3. Chase DeLauter (L), RF; 4. Jo Adell (R), DH; 5. Nathaniel Lowe (L), 1B; 6. Travis Bazzana (L), 2B; 7. Patrick Bailey (S), C; 8. Petey Halpin (L), CF; 9. Brayan Rocchio (S), SS.