Lineups, updates: Rays at Brewers — World Series Game 2

World Series Game 2 is set for Saturday night after the Milwaukee Brewers took the opener in thrilling fashion Friday, according to the game notes. The meeting will determine whether Tampa Bay evens the series or Milwaukee departs with a 2-0 lead.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET with the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Milwaukee Brewers, according to the game notes. The starting pitchers are listed as Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay and Logan Henderson for Milwaukee.

The Rays announced the following lineup, according to the game notes: 1. Yandy Díaz (R), designated hitter; 2. Jonathan Aranda (L), first base; 3. Chandler Simpson (L), left field; 4. Junior Caminero (R), third base; 5. Liam Hicks (L), catcher; 6. Richie Palacios (L), second base; 7. Jonny DeLuca (R), center field; 8. Víctor Mesa Jr. (L), right field; 9. Taylor Walls (S), shortstop.

The Brewers’ lineup, according to the game notes, is: 1. Jackson Chourio (R), left field; 2. Jake Bauers (L), first base; 3. Christian Yelich (L), designated hitter; 4. William Contreras (R), catcher; 5. Brice Turang (L), second base; 6. Garrett Mitchell (L), center field; 7. Cooper Pratt (R), shortstop; 8. Sal Frelick (L), right field; 9. David Hamilton (L), third base.

Coverage will include pregame lineups, in-game action and postgame takeaways, according to the game notes. Stay tuned to follow updates as the Fall Classic continues Saturday night.