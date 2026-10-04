Lions favored over Panthers on SNF: Lines, analysis and top prop plays

The Detroit Lions travel to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football with Detroit listed as the favorite, according to the preview. The Lions are 2-1 after a 31-24 win over the New York Jets, while Carolina dropped to 1-2 following a 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The analysis highlights Detroit’s balance on offense, able to attack both on the ground and through the air. Jahmyr Gibbs is noted for stretching edges and creating yards after contact, while Amon-Ra St. Brown provides a reliable underneath target for Jared Goff. Carolina will be without cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, leaving fewer options to cover receivers without sacrificing run support, according to the preview.

Carolina’s offense has shown upside but faces protection issues. The preview says Bryce Young can beat man coverage, yet protection breakdowns and an injured offensive line have left him vulnerable to Detroit’s pressure. If Young has time, Detroit’s secondary is described as susceptible, offering opportunities for Tetairoa McMillan and Darren Waller as the Panthers likely favor quick throws to avoid sacks.

On the betting outlook, the analysis prefers Detroit -3.5, citing Carolina’s injuries and difficulty in consistently trading scores. Detroit has scored 31 points in each game this season, but the preview calls Over 50.5 a tougher commitment; Carolina would need to reach at least 20 points to push the total higher. The analysis also notes Detroit has allowed six touchdowns to the tight end position, but sacks and protection issues could limit sustained scoring for the Panthers.

Notable player props listed by DraftKings include Jahmyr Gibbs 140-plus rushing and receiving yards (-112) and Darren Waller anytime touchdown (+260). The preview supports the Gibbs wager by pointing to Carolina’s league-worst 580 rushing yards allowed at 5.7 yards per carry and Gibbs’ roughly seven targets per game. Waller’s marketability is underpinned by an increasing snap share (34% to 43% to 49%), eight targets last Sunday, two red-zone looks and two touchdowns over three games, according to the preview. Odds are by DraftKings and subject to change.