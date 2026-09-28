Lions score 31 for third straight game, a franchise first to open season

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions narrowly escaped the New York Jets 31-24 on Sunday, a win head coach Dan Campbell called “just what the doctor ordered.” Campbell praised the defensive staff and players after a game that came down to a late takeaway.

The offense reached 31 points for the third consecutive game, marking the first time in franchise history the Lions have scored 30 or more points in each of their first three games, according to ESPN Research. Quarterback Jared Goff referred to the point total as “our lucky number,” while Campbell said he has enjoyed the high-scoring, close finishes.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs produced multiple scoring plays, including a 17-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter that pushed Detroit ahead and, according to the game account, gave him his fourth touchdown of the season. Gibbs also moved past Billy Sims (42) for the second-most rushing touchdowns in Lions history, trailing only Barry Sanders (99). Sanders was in attendance as part of an alumni homecoming; Gibbs said Sanders’ presence inspires him to “step up my game a little bit.”

Goff completed 25 of 32 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He has thrown a touchdown in 26 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL and an extension of his franchise record. Goff was especially effective against the blitz, going 15-of-16 for 159 yards and two scores on those plays. Through three games this season he has four touchdowns and has completed 77 percent of his passes against the blitz, both his best marks through three games in his career, per ESPN Research.

The defense secured the final possession after defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard dialed up a safety blitz with under a minute remaining. Safety Chuck Clark forced a strip sack on Geno Smith and linebacker Jack Campbell recovered the fumble to seal the victory. Detroit’s defense had faced criticism after allowing 71 points in the first two weeks; Sheppard convened a meeting to address the issues, and the team adjusted its secondary roles with Rock Ya-Sin moved to a reserve role and Roger McCreary starting alongside D.J. Reed.