Liverpool and Bayern Munich have both targeted Borussia Mönchengladbach attacking midfielder Wael Mohya, Bild reports. The 17-year-old has been scouted “intensively” after productive outings from the No. 10 position, the report adds, and recently earned a call up to the senior Germany team from manager Jürgen Klopp.

Mohya has scored two goals and provided one assist in nine Bundesliga appearances this season, Bild reports. He has also attracted links to Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, the outlet says.

In other reported moves, Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt is being monitored by Besiktas, TEAMtalk reports. The Turkish club are exploring a January approach for the 27-year-old, with United reportedly open to refreshing their defensive options; any loan would require an obligation to make the transfer permanent. Fulham’s Calvin Bassey, 26, has been mentioned as a potential replacement.

Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in AFC Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi, The Sun reports. The 20-year-old has returned from injury and scored in France’s 2-1 Nations League win over Turkey on Nov. 15, and his transfer is expected to command an offer around £100 million, according to the report.

Bournemouth are also reported to be demanding £100 million for midfielder Alex Scott amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, the Daily Star reports. The 23-year-old has not played since sustaining a thigh injury during England’s 7-0 Nations League win over Croatia on Oct. 3, the report adds.

Bayern have made contact over a move for Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha, TEAMtalk reports. The 18-year-old’s representatives have been approached, but Liverpool are said to have no plans to consider offers and view him as a potential top player; Ngumoha is set to enter the final 18 months of his contract at Anfield in January.