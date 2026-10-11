Liverpool fans make feelings known as Man City visit Anfield after guilty verdict

Manchester City made their first trip to Anfield since being found guilty on 114 charges of breaching Premier League financial rules, and Liverpool supporters were vocally demonstrative around the match, according to the report.

Demonstrations began the day before the fixture, with Manchester United fans reviving a long-running “ticking clock” banner at Old Trafford and advancing the count to 51 years. The same sentiment appeared on a United fanzine cover, which replaced City’s titles with a large asterisk, the report said.

Outside Anfield on matchday, stalls sold anti-City merchandise, including T-shirts and scarves. One T-shirt used an Oasis-style font to ask “What’s The Story, Tainted Glory?” and a large sky-blue banner carried similar messages. Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher also posted a prematch tweet saying he was outside Anfield mingling with Liverpool fans, according to the report.

The Liverpool team bus received a warm reception from supporters lining the street with chants and flares. Manchester City’s bus avoided the bulk of the home crowd by arriving from a different entrance around the back of the Anfield Road end; a police operation ensured both clubs’ buses reached the stadium at almost exactly the same time. The quieter arrival averted a repeat of 2018 scenes when City’s bus was attacked, the report noted. Inside the ground, fans displayed signs, banners and balloons that referenced Oasis lyrics and other motifs related to the scandal.

Relegation from the Premier League was identified in the report as one possible punishment that could be levied against City. Amid the protests, some City supporters brought inflatable bananas as a nod to a tradition from the club’s years in the lower leagues, offering a lighter counterpoint to the surrounding demonstrations.