Liverpool reportedly lead race for PSG winger Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are reportedly in the driving seat to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, according to The Sun. The club are said to be seeking an established wide attacker following the exit of Mohamed Salah this summer, with Barcola high on their shortlist. The France international has also attracted interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich, and PSG are believed to value him at about £100 million, The Sun reports.

Sky Sports News reports Liverpool have also made an initial approach for AS Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche. The 24-year-old, who was part of France’s World Cup squad, has attracted offers PSG turned down, potentially opening the door for Liverpool to check his availability.

Arsenal have made an enquiry for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, TalkSPORT has revealed. The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international has been strongly linked with a move to PSG and is understood to favour a transfer to France, while Leipzig hope to keep him; he is under contract at the Bundesliga club until June 2030.

Negotiations between Chelsea and Crystal Palace over defender Maxence Lacroix are ongoing, Fabrizio Romano reports. Chelsea are said to be confident a deal can be reached and both clubs are willing to find a solution. Lacroix, who featured in three of France’s eight World Cup matches, is reportedly keen on the move.

Borussia Dortmund have improved their offer for Genk forward Konstantinos Karetsas, Sky Germany reports, submitting a bid just over €30 million including potential add-ons. Talks are progressing but no agreement has been finalised, with Dortmund remaining confident of securing the 18-year-old.

Other reported moves include Manchester United and Arsenal vying for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott after Chelsea’s bid was rejected (Daily Mirror); Fulham in talks for Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García (The Athletic); Bruno Fernandes set to pledge his future to Manchester United (Daily Express); Arsenal open to offers for captain Martin Ødegaard with an asking price around £75 million (TeamTalk); Beşiktaş pursuing Newcastle’s Joe Willock (The Telegraph); Roma enquiring about Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, who could be available for €20 million (Footmercato); Manchester City ready to offer Lille €90 million for Ayyoub Bouaddi (Nicolo Schira); Bayer Leverkusen agreeing a deal for Hoffenheim right back Luca Erlein for €2 million plus bonuses (Sky Germany); River Plate arranging a medical for Ángel Correa after a €17 million package was agreed with Tigres (Cesar Luis Merlo); and Lyon tabling a €3.5 million offer for Stoke winger Bae Jun-ho.