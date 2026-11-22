Mauricio Pochettino’s Manchester United began with a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield, with United reduced to 10 men after eight minutes when defender Leny Yoro was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak. United played with ten players for more than 80 minutes, and Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Víctor Muñoz scored the goals.

The result was United’s heaviest defeat of the season and left the club in the Premier League relegation zone, according to Mark Ogden. The victory moved Liverpool into fourth place, seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

United have won just one league match all season and have eight points from 11 games, Ogden noted, adding that the lone league victory came in August. Carlos Baleba will be sidelined until the New Year with a hamstring injury, while Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are expected to be fit soon, the report said. Ogden added that there are no obvious superstars waiting to bail the club out and that the players available at Anfield are what Pochettino must work with.

For Liverpool, it was Andoni Iraola’s first Anfield win. Beth Lindop wrote that the hosts had taken just five points from five home matches before Sunday, matching the club’s worst start at Anfield in the Premier League era (also five in 2012-13). Lindop added that Liverpool had previously lost home games to Arsenal and Manchester City this season and that the early red card made the task easier for the home side.

Fans taunted United with chants of “going down” as the 20-time champions suffered their fifth league defeat of the season. Ogden said United must beat Brentford in Pochettino’s first home game next Saturday to try to arrest the slide, but there are no guarantees the result will be forthcoming.