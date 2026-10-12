Liverpool target Hull keeper Tzolakis; Man United monitor Fulham teen King

Liverpool have identified Hull City goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis as a potential long-term successor to Alisson Becker, according to The Sun. The 23-year-old has been a standout performer in the Premier League this season, and Hull are expected to hold talks next month with multiple clubs that have been tracking his progress.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with interest in Tzolakis, and recent reports have placed a valuation on the keeper at around £40 million. Any transfer approach would follow the period in which Hull are anticipated to enter discussions with suitors.

Manchester United have been monitoring Fulham forward Josh King, with Football Insider reporting the 19-year-old could be available for about £50 million. King has scored two goals in six Premier League appearances this season and is said to be open to a move to Old Trafford, though sources suggest a transfer would be more likely next summer than in January.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are assessing options at right back amid concerns over Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, with Football Insider reporting the club could pursue a replacement in the winter window. Barcelona defender Jules Koundé is among the names on Liverpool’s shortlist as they weigh reinforcements.

Additional transfer activity noted in recent reports includes Real Madrid’s search for a midfield anchor and ongoing contract discussions to extend Jude Bellingham’s deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. TEAMtalk reports Arsenal have made “significant progress” in negotiations to extend Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard’s contracts, with talks also underway over Jurriën Timber.