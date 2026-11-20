Liverpool will host Manchester United on Sunday, a fixture that carries the memory of a March 2023 rout when Jurgen Klopp’s side thumped United 7-0 — the biggest win in the rivalry’s history. Former United captain Gary Neville told Sky Sports before that match he was “not nervous,” a remark that preceded what the source described as a reminder of Anfield’s ability to lift Liverpool regardless of form.

Since that night, Liverpool have failed to beat United at Anfield in three attempts. In December 2023 the sides played out a 0-0 draw, the following season ended 2-2 after a late Amad Diallo goal, and last term the source reports that “Ruben Amorim’s men” won 2-1 to secure United’s first victory at Anfield in almost a decade. Sunday’s meeting will be the first taste of the fixture for both Andoni Iraola and new United manager Mauricio Pochettino. United sit 18th and recently dismissed Michael Carrick, while Liverpool occupy fourth and remain in the race for European qualification.

The Reds’ poor form at Anfield stretches beyond matches with United. Only bottom-placed Crystal Palace and 16th-place Nottingham Forest have taken fewer points at home than Liverpool this season, according to the source. Iraola’s side have won one of five Premier League games at Anfield, with two draws and two defeats — the same home record recorded by United.

Those home problems contrast with Liverpool’s away form: the club has the best away record in the top flight this term, winning four and drawing one of five matches on the road. The source notes that Liverpool’s Anfield struggles are preventing them from establishing themselves as genuine title contenders this season.

There is some mitigation. Controversial refereeing decisions have gone against Liverpool at Anfield, including Ryan Gravenberch’s red card in the loss to Manchester City and a Key Match Incidents panel ruling that Liverpool should have received a penalty for a shirt pull on Alexander Isak in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. The KMI also ruled Forest should not have been awarded a penalty in a 2-2 draw at Anfield. Against Arsenal, Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target for the first time in 442 league matches at Anfield, and the club drew 0-0 with Fulham in September. Last season Liverpool won only 10 of 19 home league games, failing to win 47% of their matches at Anfield.