Logan Webb to Start Team USA’s World Baseball Classic Opener vs. Brazil

San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb has been selected to start Game 1 of the World Baseball Classic for Team USA, manager Mark DeRosa announced Monday afternoon. Webb will take the mound in the tournament opener when the United States faces Brazil in pool play on Friday.

The decision places the Giants ace at the front of the United States’ pitching plans as the national team begins its pursuit of international success. Webb’s assignment in the opening game signals the confidence DeRosa and the coaching staff have in the right-hander’s ability to set the tone for the Americans in a short, high-stakes tournament format.

By naming his Game 1 starter in advance, DeRosa gives Webb and the rest of the staff clarity on roles heading into pool play. Webb’s presence at the top of the rotation offers Team USA a durable, experienced starter to open the schedule, a key factor in tournaments where every game can carry significant weight in determining which teams advance.

The matchup with Brazil in pool play will be the first test for Webb and his teammates as they represent the United States on the international stage. For Webb, the start is an opportunity to bring his major league experience into a global competition and to anchor a pitching staff tasked with navigating both familiar and unfamiliar opponents in a condensed timeframe.

While specific details about the rest of the rotation were not disclosed, the early announcement of Webb as the Game 1 starter underscores his status as one of the premier American pitchers available for the event. The right-hander is expected to play a central role in the United States’ efforts to establish momentum from the outset of pool play.

Team USA will now move through its final preparations with Webb locked in as the Game 1 starter, aiming to open the World Baseball Classic on a strong note against Brazil as pool play gets underway on Friday.