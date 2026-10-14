Lone’er Kavanagh’s rise raises flyweight stakes at UFC 333

The UFC flyweight division has rebounded from a period of instability that followed Demetrious Johnson’s departure in 2018, when UFC president Dana White said “people didn’t care” about the weight class, according to ESPN. Former champion Henry Cejudo also voiced doubts about the division’s long-term viability, but recent events have positioned flyweight among the sport’s most compelling divisions, ESPN reported.

At the center of that resurgence is England’s Lone’er Kavanagh, a 27-year-old who accepted a short-notice fight against former champion Brandon Moreno in Mexico City in March and delivered a unanimous decision upset in front of a hostile crowd. Kavanagh entered that bout unranked and saw his profile rise considerably after the victory, according to ESPN.

Kavanagh followed the Moreno win with a July outing against Brandon Royval at UFC 329 in Las Vegas, where he was submitted but earned Fight of the Night honors in a back-and-forth contest on one of the promotion’s most-watched cards. According to ESPN, the prospect remains a single victory away from breaking into the flyweight title conversation.

His development traces back to Cage Warriors and a first-round knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series, which launched his UFC journey. A first professional defeat in the promotion to Charles Johnson was overshadowed by the Moreno result that boosted his stock. Kavanagh began in kickboxing, is a five-time K1 champion and trains at London’s Great Britain Top Team alongside UFC veteran Nathaniel Wood and prospect Shanelle Dyer, ESPN reported.

Kavanagh described the Mexico City experience as “like a rollercoaster” and said losses teach valuable lessons, adding that he feels backed by his team. High-profile praise arrived after the Moreno win when Jon Jones called to compliment Kavanagh’s Muay Thai, saying, “Your Muay Thai is beautiful, your kicks, they don’t show at all. They have no telegraph. It’s so nice,” according to ESPN. Kavanagh is scheduled to face Ramazonbek Temirov at UFC 333 on Oct. 24, marking just his second appearance on a numbered pay-per-view card, ESPN reported.