Luka Doncic has surged to the front of the MVP conversation by averaging 38.1 points per game, a mark that would top Michael Jordan for the highest scoring average since the 1976 NBA/ABA merger, according to the article. His scoring surge has helped power the NBA’s third-ranked offense early in the season.

The article notes Doncic is posting a historic usage rate — the share of a team’s possessions that end with a shot attempt, free throw attempt or turnover — and sits at a 40.4 usage rate, the third-highest since tracking began in 1967. That figure trails only Russell Westbrook’s 41.7 in 2016-17 and James Harden’s 40.5 in 2018-19, and places Doncic well ahead of other A-list stars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The heavy workload has coincided with team success: the Lakers are tied for the league’s best record at 13-3, have a plus-15.3 net rating with Doncic on the floor, and have recorded seven double-digit victories. Doncic has produced seven 40-point games and two 50-point games so far, according to the article.

The article highlights roster context that has amplified Doncic’s role: Los Angeles lost five of its top seven scorers from last season and does not ask its starting forwards to be major offensive contributors. At 27, Doncic is described as being in his prime and in excellent shape as he assumes a new role as the Lakers’ primary offensive focal point.

Historical precedent is cited as a warning. The article reports that 41 players have posted season usage rates above 35.0 and none of those seasons resulted in a championship, listing names that include Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade as well as James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Coach JJ Redick is quoted saying Doncic benefits from “the volume of the three-point shot combined with his ability to get to the free throw line,” and that shooting 12 or 13 threes at about 40 percent can produce high scoring volume. The article concludes that the Lakers’ title hopes will hinge on avoiding the pitfalls that have hampered previous ultra-high-usage stars.