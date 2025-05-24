Luka Modrić Leaves Real Madrid After 12 Glorious Years

May 23, 2025 – It’s official: Luka Modrić, one of the most decorated midfielders in modern football history, is leaving Real Madrid after 12 legendary seasons. The 38-year-old Croatian international announced his departure via social media and a club press conference earlier today.

A Legacy at the Bernabéu

Modrić joined Real Madrid in 2012 from Tottenham and quickly established himself as the engine of the team’s midfield. Over 500 appearances later, his resume includes:

5 UEFA Champions League titles

3 La Liga titles

3 UEFA Super Cups

Ballon d’Or winner in 2018

Countless moments of magic with Toni Kroos and Casemiro as part of one of football’s most iconic midfields

Tributes Pour In

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez praised Modrić as “a player who defined an era,” while teammates and legends like Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Zinedine Zidane paid tribute on social media.

Fans at the Bernabéu are expected to give Modrić a proper sendoff in the season’s final home match.

What’s Next for Modrić?

While retirement is an option, rumors suggest Modrić may continue his career in the Saudi Pro League or MLS. Inter Miami has reportedly made contact, which could reunite him with former rival Lionel Messi.

