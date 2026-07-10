Luke Kornet posts satirical voice memo recruiting LeBron James to Spurs

San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet published a satirical recruitment aimed at LeBron James on his Medium blog Friday. The post was titled “LEAKED: Spurs’ Voice Memo Sent to Lebron James” and included a link to a video in which Kornet says he left a message for the superstar.

The post contained a link to a satirical video in which Kornet purports to have left a voice message recruiting James, apparently a reference to NBA teams sending voice memo pitches to the superstar’s agent, Rich Paul.

In the video, Kornet opens by saying, “Hey LeBron. Mr. James? LeBron? LeBron. This is Luke Kornet, No. 7 on the San Antonio Spurs.” He then added, “You yelled at me a little bit last week, or last year,” before proceeding into a list of reasons for James to consider San Antonio.

Kornet’s pitch included several unconventional selling points: the chance to play “alongside a generational player … and Victor Wembanyama too!” he said, plus local attractions such as SeaWorld, which he described as “bussin’ bussin’.” Kornet also mentioned that the Spurs have a guest room if James needs time to “figure things out” and called San Antonio a great place for kids.

The video closed with Kornet saying, “You’re chasing No. 5, we’ve got five. … We’re kind of all in the same ballpark.” Since James announced he is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, he has been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves. No word yet on whether Kornet’s pitch has added the Spurs to that list.