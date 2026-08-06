Luke Kornet stops to help stranded motorist in rainy San Antonio morning

San Antonio — Spurs reserve center Luke Kornet pulled over Wednesday morning to assist a stranded motorist in the rain at the intersection of Wurzbach Parkway and Northwest Military Highway, according to a TikTok post.

An eight-second video posted to TikTok captured the encounter. A child in the car can be heard saying, “that looks like Kornet,” and the driver replies, “not Luke Kornet pulling over to help this guy stranded.” The motorist later commented on the post, “yoo thats me my old car broke down on me,” and posted a photo showing Kornet in front of the car with the hood open.

The video was captioned, “#Luke Kornet Most humble guy ever! 7 in the morning, rain & he chooses to help a guy broke down! Even my 7 yr old recognized him,” according to the TikTok post. The moment drew attention while several Spurs teammates were in Paris for workouts with Victor Wembanyama.

Kornet, 31, is set to enter his second season with San Antonio after signing with the Spurs in free agency last summer after a stint in Boston. In July, Kornet published a post on his Medium blog titled “Leaked: Spurs Voice Memo Sent to LeBron James,” which included a video link in which he said he left a voicemail for James as part of recruiting outreach. James ultimately signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

A 13-year NBA veteran, Kornet appeared in 68 regular-season games for the Spurs last season, making 25 starts and averaging 6.5 points and 6.1 rebounds. He also played in 23 postseason games as San Antonio reached the NBA Finals, where the Spurs lost to the New York Knicks in June.