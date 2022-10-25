Yankee Stadium is referred to as “the mansion that Ruth built.” If so, there is no question that the stadium, located inside the Robert L. Shangraw Athletic Complex and around David Person Field, is the residence that Frank Girardi constructed. Since the College’s Board of Trustees authorized the naming of the stadium during its meeting on Sunday, October 16, Girardi Stadium will now officially wear his name and be dedicated on Saturday, September 9, the first home game of the 2023 Lycoming College football team.
Girardi created one of the best résumés in the history of the game over his 36 years as the head football coach. His 257 victories still place him 24th all-time in the NCAA and 10th in Division III records. He assisted Lycoming in winning 13 Middle Atlantic Conference championships and 11 NCAA Division III Tournament berths.