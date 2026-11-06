Lyle Foster recalled to Bafana Bafana for AFCON qualifiers against Kenya

Houston Dynamo striker Lyle Foster, on loan from Burnley, has been recalled to the Bafana Bafana squad for November’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against co-hosts Kenya, according to the report. South Africa will host Kenya at Orlando Amstel Arena on Nov. 13 before travelling for the reverse fixture four days later.

Foster, 26, was scouted as a youngster by Augusto Palacios — the same coach linked to Benni McCarthy during McCarthy’s domestic treble in 2011-12 — and has been tipped as a potential heir to McCarthy, who remains Bafana’s all-time leading scorer with 31 goals. The striker has struggled with inconsistent form and mental health issues and was reportedly not at full fitness for Pitso Mosimane’s first three games in charge, wins over Guinea, Eritrea and Egypt.

Cut from Mosimane’s initial preliminary squad, Foster this time made the 27-man final list alongside Luther Singh. Singh, 29 and now with AEL Limassol, was brought back into the national setup by Mosimane for his first three games; Foster had been Hugo Broos’ usual first-choice when available. The two players are related: Foster’s grandmother and Singh’s mother are sisters, and Singh is the first cousin of Foster’s father — a relationship described in the report as a “cousin-uncle.”

Mosimane retained goalkeeper-captain Ronwen Williams and midfielder Teboho Mokoena despite recent recurring injury struggles at Mamelodi Sundowns, but right-back Khuliso Mudau was not recovered in time for selection. Thabang Matuludi and Thapelo Morena — both at Sundowns — are the two right-backs named, while Orlando Pirates’ Kamogelo Sebelebele missed out through injury.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi returns at centre-back after an early recovery from injury, with Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Olwethu Makhanya (Rangers) and Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates) completing the central defensive options; Nkosinathi Sibisi was not selected. The squad also features Fire winger Puso Dithejane, who scored the winner against Egypt and has continued to excel for the Men in Red. The full 27-man squad includes goalkeepers Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss; defenders Aubrey Modiba, Samukele Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Ime Okon, Lebone Seema and Mbekezeli Mbokazi; midfielders Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas and Brooklyn Poggenpoel; and forwards Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Cassius Mailula, Oswin Appollis, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Relebohile Mofokeng, Luther Singh, Tshepang Moremi and Siyanda Ndlovu.