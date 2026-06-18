Mac Jones expected to stay with 49ers for 2026 after no trade materialized

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Mac Jones started eight games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, filling in for an injured Brock Purdy and guiding the team to a 5-3 mark as San Francisco remained in the NFC playoff race. The strong stretch raised questions about whether Jones would be moved this offseason or remain with the roster.

At an end-of-season meeting, the 49ers and Jones discussed his future and the possibility of a trade, but Jones was told it would take a substantial offer to pry him away. Coach Kyle Shanahan said during draft weekend it would have required at least a first-round pick, adding, “It really surprised me that no one came and offered something” and that “his value has probably already passed anyway.”

With the offseason program complete, it appears likely Jones will play out the final season of the two-year contract he signed in San Francisco. The team and Jones revised that deal, adding a $300,000 roster bonus that pushes his 2026 base to $3.55 million, with another $2.25 million available in incentives before Jones can reach unrestricted free agency in 2027. Jones declined to discuss specifics of the tweak beyond saying it “was something to do with last year” and that he is “really grateful”.

One reported incentive would have paid an extra $550,000 if Jones played 50% of regular-season snaps and the 49ers made the postseason; San Francisco reached the playoffs but Jones finished with 48.6% of offensive snaps, just shy of the threshold. Jones said he is happy to remain in San Francisco after difficult stretches in New England and Jacksonville, noting the organization made clear he would be staying and that he loves being with the team.

Several factors worked against a trade. Teams identified as needing quarterback help, including the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals, were described as in rebuilding mode and reluctant to part with draft capital. The Minnesota Vikings, believed to be a preferred landing spot for Jones, instead signed Kyler Murray to a league-minimum deal with offset language that made that move simpler and cheaper than trading for Jones and signing him to an extension. For Jones, the next step is to build on his 2025 performance and try to string together consecutive strong seasons before free agency in 2027.