Macklin Celebrini named NHL 27 cover athlete after record season

Macklin Celebrini, 20, will appear on the Standard and Deluxe editions of NHL 27 after being revealed as the youngest cover athlete in the history of EA Sports’ NHL series, according to EA Sports. The announcement follows a season in which Celebrini set a San Jose Sharks franchise record with 115 points, the story said.

Celebrini earned a nomination for the Ted Lindsay Award, which is voted on by the NHLPA, the piece noted. He also won IIHF Male Player of the Year honors and made Team Canada’s roster for the Winter Olympics, where he led the tournament with five goals in six games as Canada won the silver medal, according to the report.

The upcoming months carry added significance for the forward. He is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Sharks this summer, and the article noted that many observers believe San Jose could be a playoff team for the first time in Celebrini’s three-season career.

In an interview, Celebrini described the NHL 27 cover process as straightforward, saying EA Sports sent the artwork and he approved it. He also outlined the gaming culture in the Sharks’ locker room, saying a handful of teammates play on a PS5 kept in the lounge and that players sometimes get on it after practice when they are hanging out.

Celebrini addressed roster changes this offseason, expressing enthusiasm for new additions such as defenseman Jacob Trouba and for what the organization is building. At the same time, he acknowledged the difficulty of watching longtime teammates move on, citing the departures as hard because of friendships and shared experience, while adding that moves can present better or different opportunities for some players, the interview said.