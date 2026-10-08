Madagascar vs South Africa: Kickoff time, team news and how to watch

South Africa will host Madagascar in the first leg of their Olympic qualifying tie on Friday, October 9 at 3 p.m. CAT (2 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. GMT) at Bloemfontein’s Free State Stadium, also known as Toyota Stadium. The opening match will be played behind closed doors, with the return leg scheduled at the same venue on Tuesday in front of fans. The fixture is set to air on SABC 1 in South Africa, and ESPN will provide coverage of South African national team fixtures on its digital platforms.

Banyana Banyana entered the LA 2028 qualifying process with a bye through the first of five rounds and now begin in round two. Madagascar reached this stage by defeating South Sudan 2-1 on aggregate. Of the 35 teams that started qualifying, 32 remain, and Africa will have two representatives among the 16 women’s teams at the Olympics.

Both legs are taking place in South Africa because Madagascar lacked available compliant venues at home. SAFA said Madagascar’s request to stage the first leg behind closed doors was honoured, as the visitors are technically the hosts for that match.

South Africa arrive following a disappointing WAFCON quarter-final exit in July and August, but they kept World Cup qualification hopes alive with a 2-1 play-in victory over Nigeria ahead of the inter-confederation playoffs. Success in Olympic qualifying is described as important to restore public confidence in Desiree Ellis’ side.

Ellis largely stuck with experienced players while making a few additions aimed at youth. New call-ups include Sinegugu Zondi, Cimone Sauls, in-form striker Siyamthanda Qashani and midfielder-forward Bonolo Mokoma. Omitted were Robyn Moodaly-Salgado, Lebo Ramalepe, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Sibulele Holweni, Nthabiseng Majiya and Asanda Hadebe.

Expected lineups list Madagascar with GK Anastasie Soanarivo; defenders Oliva Rasoamanantena, Tantely Raheritiana, Emilienne Solange; midfielders Fitiavana Ramanantsoa, Randriamalala Mariah Eugénie, Razanarisoa Julie Solonilaina, Hanitriniana Nivonirina, M. Veronique Raharimalala; and forwards Sylvia Mamonjy, Andoniaina Rasamison. South Africa are pencilled in with GK Kaylin Swart; Antonia Maponya, Karabo Dhlamini, Bambanani Mbane, Fikile Magama across the back; Refiloe Jane, Bongeka Gamede, Linda Motlhalo in midfield; Hildah Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana and Isabella Ludwig in attack. Thembi Kgatlana scored four goals in five WAFCON games, including the 2-1 play-in win over Nigeria, and has eight goals and two assists in her last seven club appearances for Tigres UANL.