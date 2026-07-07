Mahomes, Brunson among those reacting as Argentina rallies past Egypt 3-2

Argentina overturned a 2-0 deficit to beat Egypt 3-2 in the World Cup Round of 16, scoring three times in the 79th minute or later to turn a potential upset into a late victory. The result sent the defending World Cup champions into the quarterfinals.

The comeback began when Lionel Messi set up Cristian Romero for a goal that started Argentina’s surge. Messi then scored the equalizer four minutes later, and Lisandro Martínez set up Enzo Fernández for the go-ahead goal in extra time.

The win followed another dramatic 3-2 victory in the Round of 32, when Argentina survived a pair of Cape Verde equalizers en route to advancing. That earlier match also finished by the same scoreline.

A number of notable figures from the sports world took to social media as the comeback unfolded. Among those posting reactions were Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Brunson, according to social media coverage of the match.

The late scoring sequence and consecutive one-goal knockout wins kept Argentina’s title defense alive and advanced the team to the tournament’s quarterfinal stage.