Mahomes returns as Chiefs host Broncos on Monday Night Football

Week 1 concludes with Patrick Mahomes making his return when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC, according to ESPN.

Mahomes is coming off a season-ending knee injury in 2025, and his mobility is a key variable to monitor in this matchup, according to ESPN. The Chiefs are expected to balance whether to rely on Mahomes’ playmaking or to lean on a ground-and-short passing approach to limit exposure to pressure.

In last season’s Week 11 meeting, Denver reduced its blitz rate to 28.6 percent from a season average of 31.3 percent; Mahomes attempted 45 passes, threw for 267 yards and was sacked three times in that game, according to ESPN. The Chiefs plan to employ more rushing between the tackles and use free-agent addition Kenneth Walker III out of multiple tight-end sets to control tempo, per the same report.

On the Denver side, Davis Webb takes over as playcaller while coach Sean Payton’s influence figures into a game plan featuring quick throws and shot plays for offseason target Jaylen Waddle, who the report says fits Denver’s route tree and the throwing traits of quarterback Bo Nix. Nix’s ability to process heavy post-snap movement from the Chiefs’ defense is highlighted as a matchup factor. Denver’s backfield is expected to operate as a committee of J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman against a top-10 Kansas City run front.

The report highlights Kansas City’s pass-rush matchup as significant: the Chiefs faced an NFL-best 68 sacks last season, and coaching adjustments will likely matter early in the season, according to ESPN. The game is projected as a physical, lower-scoring contest if the Chiefs can limit after-the-catch yardage and create turnovers.

Listed betting calls include Chiefs -2.5 (-108) and Kenneth Walker III receiving yards OVER 17.5 (-116). Notable player props mentioned: Bo Nix rushing yards OVER (line -108), and Travis Kelce receiving yards OVER 41.5 (-115). Odds were listed by DraftKings and are subject to change.