Malaysia rout Laos 4-0 to sit top of Group B at ASEAN Championship

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia recovered from a wasteful opening period to beat Laos 4-0 in Group B of the 2026 ASEAN Championship, according to the match report. The victory gives the hosts six points from their first two games and moves them to the top of the group.

Paulo Josué broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime, guiding G. Parvithran’s low cross into the bottom corner after a first half in which Malaysia spurned several gilt-edged opportunities. Josué had also scored both goals in Malaysia’s 2-1 win over Myanmar in the tournament opener.

The home side drew further clear in the second half when Parvithran again played a key role. He chased down Syafiq Ahmad’s slide-rule pass and cut the ball back for Endrick to convert from 12 yards in the 57th minute.

Nine minutes later another attack down the left ended in an own goal. Mohamadou Sumareh wriggled free on the edge of the area and his dangerous delivery into the six-yard box was stabbed into the back of the net by Viengxay Sidavong.

Malaysia had one last highlight in the 84th minute when new arrival Wan Kuzain, who earned his first cap against Myanmar, curled a knuckleball free kick from the edge of the box to complete the 4-0 victory. The match drew 10,004 spectators to Kuala Lumpur Stadium, and Malaysia now face tougher tests later in the group against seven-time champions Thailand and 2024 semifinalists the Philippines, according to the match report.