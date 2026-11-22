Mamelodi Sundowns will host Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday in the second Carling Knockout semi-final, with the winner advancing to face Orlando Pirates in the final currently scheduled for Dec. 12. Pirates reached the showpiece after a 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou escalated the pre-match tension by responding to comments from Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso regarding refereeing. Ouaddou said the criticism from some foreign coaches has grown louder only when results tighten and described the resulting narrative as “very vicious,” remarks he made at a press conference.

Outlining his reluctance to engage in negativity out of respect for the Carling Knockout sponsors and the Premier Soccer League, Ouaddou nevertheless took aim at suggestions that the Pirates receive preferential treatment from match officials. “When some people come here and they try to destroy the work of the club, insinuating that we are helped by the work of referees, this is not fair,” he said, adding that such comments affect his work and noting, “I can tell you that I am sleeping every day at 2 a.m.”

Ouaddou also stated that narratives advanced by Cardoso and other coaches, including Stellenbosch’s Gavin Hunt, disrespected Pirates technical staff, players and management and that those critics offered no proof. “Every week, Pirates is in their mouths and they just try to destroy and to create narratives instead of introspecting about themselves to find solutions,” he said.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will look to have his team answer on the field, while Kaizer Chiefs boss Fernando da Cruz faces pressure after a Soweto Derby loss to Orlando Pirates and a CAF Confederation Cup exit. Tournament rules stipulate that if the semi-final is drawn, it will proceed to extra time and, if required, penalties.