Mamelodi Sundowns vs USM Alger: CAF Super Cup kickoff, lineups, TV

Mamelodi Sundowns and USM Alger meet in the CAF Super Cup on Sunday, Nov. 8 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CAT (2 p.m. CET, 1 p.m. GMT). The match is due to be shown on SuperSport’s DSTV channel 208, and ESPN provides coverage of African football through its digital platforms, according to ESPN.

Sundowns cannot defend their CAF Champions League crown after being eliminated on away goals in the second preliminary round by Angolan side Wiliete, but retain a chance at continental silverware in this one-off fixture against Confederation Cup holders USM Alger. USM Alger currently sit in Group D of the Confederation Cup alongside AS Real Bamako, Black Bulls and CS Sfaxien.

On the domestic front, Sundowns have made the stronger start this season and lead the South African Premiership; defending champions Orlando Pirates sit one point behind with a game in hand. Sundowns also lifted the MTN8 after beating Pirates and have reached the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout. USM Alger are fifth in Algeria’s Ligue 1, level on points with fourth-placed MB Rouissat and with a game in hand.

Team news indicates Sundowns have been managing recurring injury issues for midfielder Teboho Mokoena and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, while right-back Khuliso Mudau remains sidelined with a long-term injury. Up front, coach Miguel Cardoso must choose between Colombian striker Brayan Leon—who has a strong record in CAF competitions—and Iqraam Rayners, who scored the winner in Sundowns’ 1-0 Carling Knockout quarter-final victory over Golden Arrows, according to ESPN.

Projected lineups list Ricardo Goss in goal for Sundowns, a back four of Fawaaz Basadien, Malibongwe Khoza, Mothobi Mvala and Thabang Matuludi, midfielders Nuno Santos, Bathusi Aubaas and Marcelo Allende, and an attack of Siyanda Ndlovu, Brayan Leon and Antonio van Wyk. USM Alger are expected to field Oussama Benbout in goal, a defensive group including Haithem Loucif, Saâdi Radouani, Che Malone and Achref Abada, midfielders Zakaria Draoui, Glody Likonza and Aimé Tendeng, with Mohamed El Amine Ramdaoui and Dramane Kamagaté leading the line. Sundowns have lost only one of their last 21 matches in all competitions, and the sides previously met twice in the 2019-20 CAF Champions League with Sundowns winning both encounters.