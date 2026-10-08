Man City appeal, sanctions and likely timeline explained

Manchester City have lodged an appeal against an independent commission’s guilty verdict on charges of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules covering nine seasons, the club having formally served notice on Oct. 2, according to ESPN. The commission’s judgment was published on Sept. 29, coming 21 months after the end of a 12-week hearing; the investigation dates back to 2019.

Under Premier League regulations, the appeal will be heard by a new three-person panel appointed by Sir Gary Hickinbottom, a former Lord Justice of Appeal, and that panel must include a judge to chair proceedings, according to ESPN. The Appeal Board is required to conclude the process within 12 weeks of the appeal being lodged; if the full allotted period is used, the hearing phase would finish by Dec. 25, with the panel then obliged to deliver a verdict within 30 days of the final hearing day under regulation W.95.

ESPN noted the holiday period complicates the timetable: a two-week shutdown around Christmas and New Year could delay the 30-day verdict clock so that, if it begins on Jan. 8, the panel would have until Feb. 8 to hand down its decision. The Appeal Board must first decide whether to allow the appeal or dismiss it under regulation W.96; ESPN reported that, given the scale of the case, outright rejection of the appeal at that initial stage is considered unlikely.

The original independent commission will hold a separate sanctions hearing to determine any penalties, and sources told ESPN that this process is likely to run in parallel with the appeal to permit prompt application of sanctions if the club loses. ESPN reported that, as a result, a final verdict and sanctions could be concluded by mid-February at the latest.

Possible penalties are set out in Section W.64 of the Premier League Handbook and range from a reprimand (W64.1) to expulsion from the league (W64.4.4), with provision for an unlimited fine (W64.2), points deductions (W64.4.2) and combinations or other penalties under W64.7. If expulsion is recommended, acceptance would be subject to a vote by the 20 member clubs and would require at least 15 “yes” votes, according to ESPN. The club continues to protest its innocence and has said it can cite “irrefutable evidence,” and could pursue the matter in the UK High Court if it can establish serious irregularities in the disciplinary process, ESPN reported.