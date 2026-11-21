MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City were held 1-1 by Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, ending the visitors’ 20-match losing run to City in all competitions — the longest losing streak by one team against another in English football history. The draw extended City’s winless run to four Premier League matches.

Manager Enzo Maresca highlighted the team’s recent struggles, saying the sequence of results is an unwelcome phase and that keeping clean sheets must be a priority. “For sure we don’t like these kinds of moments in terms of four games in a row without a win,” Maresca said. “It is important that we find a way to keep clean sheets. Sometimes you need to win games 1-0 just for a small difference.”

Clear patterns have emerged in City’s defeats. Fulham’s opener came in the 16th minute when Rodrigo Muniz finished a move that began with a throw-in deep in their own half. City conceded early goals in recent matches as well: Nottingham Forest opened at six minutes, Brighton’s opener came at eight minutes, and Nicolas Jackson scored after six minutes against Aston Villa. It is the first time since 2012 that City have conceded the opening goal in four consecutive Premier League games, and the club have now gone nine games without a clean sheet in all competitions.

Maresca warned an adjustment is necessary, noting a high proportion of goals come in the opening 20 minutes of each half. “I think we concede almost 80% of our goals in the first 20 minutes between the first half and second half, so for sure there is something there that we need to improve,” he said. He pointed to the Fulham goal as an example of an unexpected breakdown: “Today’s goal is in the corner flag with a throw-in, and no one is expecting they can create something and then we concede.”

Elliot Anderson provided City’s bright spot, scoring a second-half volley from the edge of the box after showing urgency in a flat first half. Fulham managed the closing stages and goalkeeper Bernd Leno had little to do. Maresca said Anderson gave City a chance to come back and that the team are trying different solutions to find “the right balance, and to be more consistent.”

Erling Haaland missed several early opportunities; he had four chances in the first half and was denied on one occasion when Leno was adjudged to have held the ball as Haaland bundled it over the line, a decision Maresca said should have been a goal. City, who began the season with seven consecutive wins, now face a challenging run of fixtures next week.