Man City, Man United and Spurs among clubs tracking Atlético’s Giuliano Simeone

Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with a move for Atlético Madrid midfielder Giuliano Simeone, according to TEAMtalk. The 23-year-old drew attention from Premier League clubs over the summer and Spurs are believed to have explored a potential switch. Atlético are reportedly reluctant to sanction an exit for the coach’s son, which would complicate any transfer to England.

Roma defender Emanuele Lulli has also attracted Premier League interest, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool said to have scouted the 19-year-old right-back, per TEAMtalk. Lulli has started four of Roma’s five matches this season, marking his first sustained opportunities with the senior side, while Roma are working to secure a new long-term contract. Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the youngster.

Chelsea are showing interest in Barcelona defender Jules Koundé, according to Sport. Koundé, a France international, scored in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Getafe in what was reported as only his second LaLiga start of the season. Sport adds that Barcelona are open to a transfer after considering moving him during the summer, and that other Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation.

Several clubs are monitoring Erling Haaland should he become available, Football Insider reports. The interest follows a guilty verdict on all but one of the charges brought against Manchester City by the Premier League, a decision now subject to appeal. Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the teams reportedly circling the Norway international, who has scored 169 goals in 205 appearances for City since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

Bayer Leverkusen and forward Christian Kofane appear to be at an impasse in contract talks, Florian Plettenberg reports. Leverkusen want to add two years to the 20-year-old’s deal, extending it to 2031, but Kofane is said to be unhappy with his role as second-choice striker to Patrik Schick despite a strong previous campaign. The Cameroon forward reportedly harbors interest from the Premier League and would like to move there eventually.

Additional rumors include Julián Álvarez remaining a target for Arsenal ahead of January with the striker reportedly keen on leaving Atlético Madrid (Ekrem Konur); Tottenham and Barcelona among suitors for Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis (CaughtOffside); Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham monitoring Roma full-back Wesley (Ekrem Konur); RB Leipzig holding an option to sign Christopher Nkunku from AC Milan for €28 million (BILD); and Leeds United setting a stance against offers for Tarik Muharemovic amid interest from Inter and Bayern (TEAMtalk).