Man City rejects approaches for Rúben Dias; Juventus amenable to sales

Manchester City have made clear to several top European clubs that center back Rúben Dias is not for sale, according to TEAMtalk. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea reportedly explored moves for the 29-year-old this summer, but City have repeatedly told suitors he will remain at the club. Madrid have since shifted focus toward Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

Juventus are not actively trying to offload their leading players but could be open to departures, Tuttosport reports. The club seek €50 million for midfielder Khéphren Thuram, who has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. Bayern Munich have contacted the entourage of center back Bremer; Juventus would permit his sale for €45–50 million. There have been no offers for full back Andrea Cambiaso after Como withdrew, though Barcelona and Inter remain linked.

Manchester City have agreed terms with Leicester City to sign 16-year-old winger Jeremy Monga, The Athletic reports. The deal is understood to be worth £10 million plus £2.5 million in add-ons and a percentage of any future transfer fee. Arsenal had been interested but abandoned pursuit over valuation; Monga has also previously drawn attention from Real Madrid and Chelsea. Enzo Maresca is reported to be driving the Citizens’ interest after working with the teenager during the 2023–24 season.

Newcastle United are preparing an official opening bid for Freiburg and Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports. The 20-year-old made an impact at the World Cup with three goals and two assists despite not starting the tournament as a first-choice player. Atlético Madrid and Sporting CP remain in ongoing talks over midfielder Morten Hjulmand; valuations differ by about €5 million plus bonuses, though both sides intend to narrow the gap, Matteo Moretto reports, and Hjulmand already has an agreement in place with Atlético.

Other reported moves include Besiktas agreeing a €20 million deal with Arsenal for Leandro Trossard (The Athletic), Como’s renewed interest in Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah with a €30 million plus €5 million offer (Sky Sports Italia), Napoli interest in Juventus center back Federico Gatti (Nicolo Schira), RB Leipzig valuing Castello Lukeba at €60 million and eyeing Burnley’s Maxime Esteve (Philipp Hinze), Al Hilal pushing for Barcelona’s Marc Casado amid AC Milan competition (Marca), and Brighton joining Napoli and Cagliari in the race for Bayer Leverkusen defender Andrea Natali (Fabrizio Romano).