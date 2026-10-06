Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea tracked for Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic

SC Freiburg forward Igor Matanovic is attracting interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, according to TEAMtalk. The 23-year-old Croatia international has scored 21 goals in 57 appearances for Freiburg and is reportedly valued at €60 million.

TEAMtalk adds that Manchester United’s interest is linked to injury issues surrounding Benjamin Sesko, while Arsenal could consider moving on Viktor Gyökeres and Chelsea view Matanovic as a potential backup to João Pedro.

Atlético Madrid and Juventus are said to be monitoring Arsenal winger Noni Madueke with a view to a possible January loan, per The Telegraph. The 24-year-old has seen limited action this season, logging just 23 minutes across two substitute Premier League appearances as Bukayo Saka and new arrival Christos Tzolis have featured in wide roles.

Elsewhere, Sky Deutschland reports that Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane appears close to signing a contract extension through 2029. The 33-year-old has totaled 152 goals and 34 assists in 154 matches for Bayern, and the report states he is expected to remain at the Allianz Arena despite past links to Barcelona.

Other transfer developments include TEAMtalk reporting that Arsenal are exploring a move for Real Madrid striker Endrick, but Real Madrid would only consider a straight loan in January without a permanent option; the 20-year-old Brazil international has also been linked with Roma. Calciomercato reports AC Milan are planning a January approach for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, seeking an initial loan with an option to buy to join an attack featuring Gonçalo Ramos and Francesco Camarda.

Additional items in the rumor mill: Diario AS says Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler has agreed a contract extension to 2031; Calciomercato reports AC Milan discussed a free transfer for Dani Carvajal; Football Insider states Liverpool plan to reject interest in Giovanni Leoni from Juventus and Inter; SPORT reports several Premier clubs are tracking Barcelona right back Jules Koundé; Estadio Deportivo notes Real Betis have no intention of selling Troy Parrott, who is protected by a €100 million release clause.