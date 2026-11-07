Man United at crossroads after Roma win; Carrick’s future may hinge on Villa

Michael Carrick downplayed Manchester United’s late Champions League comeback against Roma, calling it just one victory after nine without a win. He avoided declaring a “turning point,” but ESPN reports that those inside the club expect a decisive moment soon: either the team starts winning consistently or there will be a change in the dugout.

The next juncture is Sunday’s home game against Aston Villa. ESPN writes that a win would feed a sense United might be building form, while a defeat would halt any momentum from the Roma result. It is even conceivable, ESPN adds, that a Villa victory combined with other results could leave United bottom of the Premier League by Sunday night. A two-week international break follows, offering the hierarchy time to consider its position before the trip to Liverpool on Nov. 22.

Carrick received public backing from minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox after the 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth on Oct. 25. According to ESPN, fan support for Carrick at the final whistle — and their anger directed at the players — was a key factor in that decision, which was presented internally as a reminder that the squad must share responsibility for turning results around.

Club sources told ESPN that while the preference is to keep Carrick, there is an acceptance that an entire squad cannot be changed overnight and that at some point a new coach may be the only viable option. United say they are prepared if they must make a change: executives conducted due diligence on candidates before Carrick signed a two-year deal in May and have updated files on coaches interviewed in the summer of 2024. The club has, so far, stopped short of making direct contact with potential successors, though contingencies have been discussed. Bosses want the energy and intensity shown in the second half against Roma replicated against Villa, according to sources.

Form and finances are central to the debate. Carrick won 12 of 17 matches between January and May; his record since is 3-14. Many supporters blame a summer transfer window the club admits left some weaknesses unaddressed. An initial summer budget of around £120 million was stretched to £155 million to sign Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba. In September United announced an overall loss of £43 million; Berrada said the summer strategy was made with “financial sustainability in mind,” and the club notes that money issues have made plans for a 100,000-seat stadium more contentious. Over the summer £63.5 million was spent on land for the project, a point some supporters have questioned in light of recruitment shortfalls, ESPN reports.