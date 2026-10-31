Man United consider Fermín López as potential Bruno Fernandes replacement

Barcelona midfielder Fermín López has emerged as an option to replace Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, according to The Daily Mail. United are reportedly seeking a new No. 10 following a public falling out between the 32-year-old Fernandes and interim manager Michael Carrick.

Fermín López, 23, has five goals and four assists so far this season and missed Spain’s World Cup triumph with a foot injury, The Daily Mail reports. Barcelona would reportedly demand about €80 million to consider a sale, with Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea also said to be interested. Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios is mentioned as an alternative.

Arsenal have shown interest in a January loan for Real Madrid striker Endrick, TEAMtalk reports. The Brazil international, 20, has had limited minutes this season under Jose Mourinho, and while Mourinho is reported to want Endrick to stay, the player’s representatives are exploring options, according to TEAMtalk. Gazzetta dello Sport adds that AC Milan could target Endrick next summer and return Nottingham Forest winger Omari Hutchinson when his loan ends.

Manchester United are also eyeing defensive reinforcements for January, with TEAMtalk saying the club has interest in Fulham captain Calvin Bassey. The Times reports United will target a new left back and striker after injuries to Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Benjamin Sesko, and previous links have included Newcastle’s Lewis Hall and Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert. Strikers mentioned in reports include Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, Leeds’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Barcelona are reported by Mundo Deportivo to renew interest in Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, whom they tracked last summer with a potential €70 million approach. Separately, AS says Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could pursue Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez, who is set to leave United on a free transfer at season’s end; AS adds Martínez has criticized the Old Trafford hierarchy and could depart in January for a small fee if clubs bid.

Other reported links include Real Madrid youngster Alberto Ruiz, 15, attracting United attention after Spain’s U15 World Cup win (AS); Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel, 16, nearing a move to Real Madrid (Sport); Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi attracting Arsenal interest with a reported €50 million valuation (Football Insider); Kelvin Yeboah drawing Premier League interest with Everton leading (TalkSPORT); Leeds tracking Issouf Sissokho (Football Insider); Crystal Palace pursuing Lecce defender Tiago Gabriel (TEAMtalk); and Napoli targeting Nuremberg forward Mohamed Ali Zoma for January (TMW).