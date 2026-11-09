Man United consider United States coach Mauricio Pochettino to replace Carrick

The Standard reports Manchester United are in the relegation zone and could turn to United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino to replace interim manager Michael Carrick. Pochettino previously managed Tottenham and Chelsea in the Premier League.

In August, Pochettino signed a new contract running until 2030, a development the outlet said could complicate any move. Former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and ex-Germany, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann, both currently free agents, are also reported to be on United’s shortlist.

Football Insider reports Manchester United want to strengthen their defence and are tracking Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. The Brazil international, 24, moved from Corinthians in 2023 for around €6 million and the report says his valuation could be significantly higher now. The club are also said to be interested in Manchester City left back Rayan Aït-Nouri, 25, with a January transfer representing a rare direct city switch the outlets notes has not happened between the rivals since 2012.

United have been scouting other targets, Nicolò Schira reports, after attending Atalanta’s match with Monza. The club are reported to have monitored Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, 26, whose contract runs until 2028, and Monza striker Gustavo Varela, 21, who has scored nine goals in 10 Serie A appearances.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has ruled out a move away from Inter Miami for Lionel Messi, noting the 39-year-old’s contract runs until 2028 despite links to Newell’s Old Boys. TEAMtalk says Tottenham and Chelsea are among clubs tracking 21-year-old Lens centre back Ismaelo Ganiou, who has made 37 senior appearances. Other reported links include AC Milan defender Koni de Winter (Caught Offside); Minnesota United’s Kelvin Yeboah attracting interest from Everton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town (Football Insider); Ronald Araújo delaying a Liverpool decision amid a €55 million clause (Sport); and Liverpool considering replacements for Kostas Tsimikas (Football Insider).