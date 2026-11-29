Manchester United appear well placed to pursue Fulham defender Calvin Bassey in the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk. Fulham are attempting to secure the 23-year-old’s long-term future, but sources say their offers fall short of what United could present.

Bassey’s contract with Fulham is due to expire in the summer. Fulham plan to trigger a one-year extension, yet that move may not be enough to deter United from making a winter approach for a Nigeria international with Premier League experience, TEAMtalk reports.

United have reason to prioritise defensive reinforcements. Their 4-0 home loss to Brentford raised the number of goals conceded this season to 40 in all competitions, more than any other club in Europe’s top five leagues, per the report.

TEAMtalk frames Bassey as a player who could strengthen Manchester United’s back line, should a January transfer materialise. Fulham’s intent to retain the defender underscores the club’s awareness of outside interest.

Elsewhere in the market, Gazzetta Dello Sport reports AC Milan have identified Real Madrid forward Endrick as their top attacking target for January and could reopen the pursuit next summer if a winter deal proves difficult. The 20-year-old is seeking more playing time, and his representatives are set to meet Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez over the issue.

The same report adds Milan’s chances could be affected by Vinícius Júnior’s situation, with the Brazilian intending to remain at Real Madrid despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain; Madrid would be reluctant to let both players depart. Other tracked targets include AC Milan’s Alphadjo Cissè, who is attracting attention from Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.