Man United end Elliot Anderson pursuit as Éderson move nears

Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, leaving Manchester City with a clear run to sign the 23-year-old, according to The Mirror. The report adds that Anderson would prefer a move to City and that United are unwilling to meet his £100 million valuation.

City are described as optimistic about completing a deal for Anderson ahead of their rivals, while United have shifted focus to other targets, the report said.

The BBC reports that United are closing on a separate midfield signing, with Atalanta and Brazil midfielder Éderson, 26, set to join the club for a fee of around €45 million. United reportedly beat competition from Atletico Madrid to secure the transfer.

United are also tracking Botafogo midfielder Danilo, 25, with AC Milan said to be interested as well, per UOL. Danilo is listed in Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, and the report notes he previously played for Nottingham Forest and would be keen on returning to European football.

Botafogo are taking a cautious approach to any potential move for Danilo, UOL added, with the club reluctant to rush a decision because his transfer value could rise after the World Cup. The developments come as United redirect resources toward different midfield options following their exit from the Anderson chase, according to the linked reports.