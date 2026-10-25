Man United host Bournemouth as Liverpool welcome Brighton in simultaneous PL kickoffs

The weekend of European soccer continues with a busy slate in the Premier League, where four matches are scheduled to begin at the same time. According to the weekend schedule, the fixtures get underway at 11 a.m. ET, forming the opening block of Sunday’s action across the continent.

The spotlight is on struggling Manchester United as they prepare to welcome AFC Bournemouth to Old Trafford. United will make the trip without star midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the starting XI, according to the match preview.

At Anfield, Liverpool will host high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion in what is expected to be one of the more eye-catching fixtures of the morning session. The meeting pairs the Merseyside club with a Brighton side that has been noted for strong form this season, according to the weekend schedule.

Two other Premier League matches are also set for the 11 a.m. ET kickoff window. Crystal Palace are scheduled to face Newcastle United, while Hull City will host Brentford, according to the same timetable.

All four contests start simultaneously as part of a packed Sunday of fixtures in England and beyond. Fans following the action across Europe can catch the full slate of matches taking place throughout the day, according to the weekend schedule.